18:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Foreign Affairs & Security Committee: Gaps in war preparedness Read more The Knesset Subcommittee for Defense Doctrine and Force Building publishes its report on war preparedness. Two members refuse to sign. ► ◄ Last Briefs