Peace Now against the Gush Etzion celebrations

Radical leftist movement Peace Now has appealed to opposition Knesset members to refrain from attending Wednesday's event organized by the government to mark 50 years of Israeli presence in the Gush Etzion bloc of Judean Jewish communities.

In line with its social-media campaign slogan, "There is no reason to celebrate," Peace Now says, "The essence of the event undermines the two-state vision," and "A state event outside the sovereign borders of the State of Israel is yet another step in the creeping annexation policy of the Netanyahu government. The Government of Israel has chosen to act contrary to the laws of the state, contrary to international law, and to practice the annexation of occupied territory."