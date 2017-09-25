The (Big Junction) southern entrance to the city of Ashdod, which was blocked following the protest of the disabled, is now open to traffic.
There is slight congestion at the scene and police are directing traffic.
Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17
Southern Ashdod entrance reopened but congested
