Shekel, dollar, pound up - Euro down

The official value of the shekel rose an average of .513 percent on Monday against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list. The exception was the South African rand, which rose .189 percent to .2646 shekels.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.512, down .085 percent from Friday, while the Euro fell 1.013 percent to 4.1704 shekels and the pound sterling was set at 4.7361, down .249 percent. Declines of more than a percent were also registered by the currencies of Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland. Analysts linked the Euro drop to the difficulties facing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in forming a coalition.