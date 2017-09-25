The search for the missing Israeli is expanding in Kyrgyzstan and tomorrow (Tuesday) a plane will be dispatched to assist the searchers.
The Israeli Consul in Astana, Ariel Braverman, is in regular contact with the searchers and the family.
17:36
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17
Search for missing Israeli in Kyrgyzstan expanding
