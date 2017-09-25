Hotovely: Settlement-hostile EU has no influence

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Monday "As long as the European Union continues its hostile approach to the settlement enterprise, it will not have the ability to influence."

Interviewed by Arutz Sheva in response to the story that the EU ambassador to Israel will boycott the state event marking 50th anniversary of the liberation of Judea and Samaria, Hotovely said, "For 50 years, these territories have been an inseparable part of Israel. The time has come to recognize that this reality is not about to change."