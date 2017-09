16:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Number of haredi Jews entering workforce slowing, report finds Read more A new study finds that only 51% of haredi men are working, far less than the government's goal of 63% by 2020. ► ◄ Last Briefs