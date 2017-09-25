Iraq executes 42 Sunnis convicted of terror

Iraq hanged 42 Sunni Muslim militants on Monday who had been convicted on terrorism charges ranging from killing members of security forces to detonating car bombs, according to Reuters.

What was described as the biggest mass execution this year in Iraq came after Sunni suicide attacks killed at least 60 people near the southern city of Nassiriya, a Shi‘ite area, on September 14, prompting Shi‘ite demands for tougher judicial action. The Islamic State said it was behind three of the attacks. While IS has lost territorial control, it continues to engage in guerilla-style warfare.