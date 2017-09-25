Tamar Partnership: Malfunction repairs on schedule

The Tamar natural-gas partnership says its teams and those of Noble Energy are in constant contact with the relevant government entities and updating them regarding the process of handling the malfunction that was discovered on Thursday on the Tamar platform, which has stopped the delivery of natural gas.

A partnership statement said, "The process of dealing with the malfunction is progressing according to the timetables, definitions and goals agreed upon by the Tamar partners on the recommendation of Noble Energy. All of the actions are being carried out with the utmost commitment to safety, to complete the repair as quickly as possible and to renew the regular gas supply from the reservoir."