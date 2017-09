16:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 30-year-old wounded in Holon shooting A 30 year-old-man has been shot on Yaakov Fichman Street in Holon. The Magen David Adom emergency service is involved in efforts to save his life. ► ◄ Last Briefs