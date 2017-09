From today, a discount of 1,500 shekels can be obtained in the annual license fee for vehicles with at least two life-saving safety systems, including a system for controlling deviation from the path and a system for keeping a safe following distance in front, as a new regulation comes into effect.

The discount will be given to privately owned cars and leased commercial vehicles up to 3.5 tons, from the 2000 production year and on, registered in Israel by May 1, 2017.