Regev on EU boycott of ceremony: We are here to stay

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev responded to Arutz Sheva's exclusive report that the EU ambassador is boycotting a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Judea and Samaria in Gush Etzion.

"We returned home and intend to stay here forever. I am sure that if the European Union ambassador had bothered to study the history and heritage of these regions, he would have wanted to sit in the front row at the ceremony and even speak excitedly about our deep ties to Judea, Samaria and the Golan Heights. "