Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will dissolve parliament’s lower house on Thursday for a snap election next month, a party official said according to Reuters.
The move comes amidst increased tensions with North Korea.
|
12:55
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17
Japanese leader to announce snap election
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will dissolve parliament’s lower house on Thursday for a snap election next month, a party official said according to Reuters.
The move comes amidst increased tensions with North Korea.
Last Briefs