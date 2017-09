11:10 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Apache helicopters to return to activity The Air Force decided that the Apache helicopter system would gradually return to full operation within a week, after it was grounded in the wake of the tragedy last month in which a pilot was killed and another pilot seriously injured during a training exercise. ► ◄ Last Briefs