Remains of decapitated toads were found in a jar in a 4,000-year-old tomb in Jerusalem.

The research, launched by the Israel Antiquities Authority in cooperation with academic institutions, also revealed evidence of cultivation of date palms and myrtle bushes, perhaps as part of funerary rituals.

The research will be presented to the public for the first time at the upcoming conference “New Studies in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and its Region.”