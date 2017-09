09:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Disabled protest: Route 1 near Latrun blocked Route 1 in the direction of Jerusalem is blocked near the Latrun interchange following a protest of the disabled. Police are directing traffic to Route 3. ► ◄ Last Briefs