08:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Bnei Brak appeals Shabbat light rail construction Read more Predominantly haredi city blasts plans to carry out infrastructure work for new light rail train on Shabbat, in violation of agreement. ► ◄ Last Briefs