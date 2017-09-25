Jaffa resident suspecting of attacking hospital doctor

Police arrested a 20-year-old resident of Jaffa on suspicion of acting wildly at Wolfson Hospital and assaulting one of the doctors there.

Yesterday the suspect arrived to visit his brother who was injured in a car accident shortly before. The young man, who was not satisfied with the treatment his brother received, began to act wildly in the ward and break things while he beat one of the doctors.

The community policeman who was stationed at the hospital was summoned to the scene and immediately arrested the suspect, who will be brought today to the Tel Aviv court for an extension of his remand.