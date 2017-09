08:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Haifa: 90-year-old man drowns at Bat Galim beach A man of about 90 drowned at Bat Galim beach in Haifa. Paramedics and MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene carried out CPR operations but were forced to determine his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs