News BriefsTishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17
Saar: Israel should be first to recognize Iraqi Kurds
Former Minister Gidon Saar spoke on Twitter about the referendum on Kurdish independence to be held today.
"I hope that if there is a majority for independence, Israel will be the first country to recognize Iraqi Kurdistan," he wrote.
