3 members of a UN peacekeeping force in Mali were killed during a bomb explosion as they accompanied a vehicle convoy in the northern part of the country.
5 additional persons were injured in the incident.
Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17
Mali: 3 members of UN force killed in bomb explosion
