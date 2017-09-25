Iran displays S-300 defense system

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard on Sunday displayed the country's sophisticated Russian-made S-300 air defense system in central Tehran, The Associated Press.
This is the first time that the S-300 air defense system has been displayed in public.
