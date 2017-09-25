05:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Iran displays S-300 defense system Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard on Sunday displayed the country's sophisticated Russian-made S-300 air defense system in central Tehran, The Associated Press. This is the first time that the S-300 air defense system has been displayed in public. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs