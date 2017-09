05:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Merkel wins 33% of the votes Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Union (CDU/CSU) bloc won 33% of the votes in Germany’s election, the country’s federal elections committee announced. The Social Democrats won 21% of the vote, while the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) won 13%. ► ◄ Last Briefs