04:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17

Report: Kushner used private email

Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December, Politico reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Kushner uses his private account alongside his official White House email account, sometimes trading emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage, event planning and other subjects, said four people familiar with the correspondence.

Last Briefs