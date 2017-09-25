An IDF soldier who is detained in Prison Four in Tzrifin suddenly lost her consciousness on Sunday night.
The soldier was evacuated in critical condition for treatment at a hospital, where she was stabilized and is now listed in serious condition.
News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17
Soldier loses consciousness in military prison
