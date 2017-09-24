A 22-year-old Israeli woman went missing in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday while traveling with an Israeli tourist and two French tourists.
Contacts with the Israeli were lost when one of the hikers fell off a cliff and two other hikers tried to help him.
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17
Israeli woman missing in Kyrgyzstan
