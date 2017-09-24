MK Shai: German election results a warning

Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist Union), chairman of the Israel-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group, said on Sunday, "Of course, the results of Germany's democratic elections must be respected, but they are a great warning sign for Israel and even for the Jewish people. The rise of the extreme right in Germany is indicative of dangerous trends that are growing stronger. Xenophobia, racism and extremism occupy a significant portion of the German public and prove that the democratic stratum is fragile and vulnerable."

Doctor Shai added, "The next term of Chancellor Merkel, one of the great friends of Israel among the world's leaders, must be characterized by a thorough examination of the change that is taking place in Germany and the blocking of erosion to the right."