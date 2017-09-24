Arab academic: Balfour declaration has no value

Dr. Anis Al-Qassem, head of the Palestinian Popular Committee in the Diaspora, says that the Balfour Declaration is of no value, and that the value is guaranteed by "the ability of the Zionist movement to transform the contents of the Balfour Declaration into a state without legitimacy and without legal standing except as a colonialis state for the Jews."

Speaking at a Palestinian return conference in Jordan entitled "That's how Palestine became a national homeland for the Jews,"

In his lecture, Al-Qassem also dealt with Britain's role in suppressing the Palestinian revolution when it recruited 20,000 British soldiers for this purpose. According to him, the establishment of a Jewish national homeland in Palestine led to the dispersal of the "Palestinian people" and the political agreements between the PA and Israel were intended "to turn the Palestinian people into the guardian of the occupation."

Al-Qassem said, "The idea of ​​Jewish immigration to Palestine was crystallized under religious cover, and then colonialist goals were poured into it. The idea of ​​establishing a homeland for the Jews in Palestine was European - American in order to get rid of the Jews of Europe by finding an alternative homeland for them in Palestine."

