22:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Rabbis praise Merkel after reelection: 'A responsible leader' The Conference of European Rabbis congratulates Angela Merkel on her reelection as chancellor of Germany and says the rise of the far-right AfD party is worrying.