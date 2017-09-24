Hamas publication: Settlement has multiplied

Al-Risala, a Hamas-affiliated publicaion, says the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria has multiplied since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

In a video intended to illustrate the failure of the Palestinian Authority's political strategy, captions have been added to pictures of Jewish communities, reading, "The number of settlers has increased sevenfold since the signing of the Oslo Accords, and the number of settlers has risen from 111,000 to 750,000. The number of settlers in East Jerusalem has tripled in the last two decades. Their number in East Jerusalem before the agreement was about 100,000. Since the agreement, the number has reached 300,000 The occupation expanded the borders of Jerusalem to more than 100 square kilometers."

They conclude, "The occupation has allocated 42 percent of the West Bank to the expansion of the settlements, 62 percent of the settlement in Area C lands belonging to the Palestinian Authority and the separation fence in 85 percent of the West Bank. Some 140,000 Jerusalemites live outside the racist separation fence, and crawling is still continuing."