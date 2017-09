(JTA) — Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known the world over as Wonder Woman, is scheduled to host NBC's Saturday Night Live on October 7th.

Gadot informed her fans on Twitter, “No longer a secret, so excited to be hosting #SNL,” retweeting an SNL graphic announcing the first three shows of the season. It is the first time that Gadot will host the comedy sketch show, now in its 43rd season.