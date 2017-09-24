Pre-holiday credit-card sales up 14.3% from last year

A comparison of data from the Shaba (automatic banking services), which operates the central clearing system of credit cards in Israel, shows that between September 16 and 20, 2017, there were transactions totaling NIS 4.88 billion. Leading up to Rosh Hashanah last year, the sum of the holiday expenses amounted to NIS 4.27 billion and n the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5766, the volume of credit expenditure was NIS 3.69 billion.

The value represents an increase of 14.3 percent. The volume of sales was more moderate, 20.9 million transactions, up 1.3 percent from last years 20.61 million. The average transaction rose 12.7 percent from NIS 207.16 to 233.53.