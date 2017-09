20:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tomer Hemed scores winner for Brighton Israeli Tomer Hemed's goal in the 51st minute gave Brighton a 1-0 win over Newcastle in the British Premier League. It was Hemed's second goal of the season, giving Brighton its second win at home and moving it up to 13th place. The loss snapped Newcastle's three-game winning streak and dropped the team from fourth place to ninth. ► ◄ Last Briefs