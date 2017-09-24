40 fans detained for contraband before soccer match

The police detained 40 soccer fans for questioning near Netanya Stadium, Sunday evening, ahead of the match between Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.
The fans were were caught in possession of weapons, fireworks and alcohol.
