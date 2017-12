Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) filed a complaint with the police following the participation of Israeli Arab actor and director Mohammed Bakri in "Palestine Week" in Lebanon, and the statements Bakri made against the state of Israel.

Hazan said, "I will not allow Bakri's serious deed to be removed from the agenda and continue as if nothing has happened. These are the most serious crimes in the law book - law enforcement officials must intervene and bring him to justice."