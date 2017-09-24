EJC congratulates Merkel, concerned over AfD gains

The European Jewish Congress has congratulated Chancellor Angela Merkel on her party’s performance in the German Federal Elections, which will see her lead a new government as Chancellor. EJC President Moshe Kantor noted,“Chancellor Merkel has shown tremendous courage and conviction in her support of the revival of Jewish life in Germany and has been a strong supporter of the State of Israel, both on a national basis and within the European Union.”

Doctor Kantor added, “However, we are concerned by the strong showing of the far-right Alternative for Germany Party, which appears to have received more than 13% of the vote according to exit polls.” He continued, “We trust that centrist parties in the Bundestag will ensure that the AfD has no representation in the coming governing coalition. Some of the positions it has espoused during the election campaign display alarming levels of intolerance not seen in Germany for many decades and which are, of course, of great concerns to German and European Jews.”