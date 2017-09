19:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 'State of Israel bestows light upon humanity' Read more Dr. Hagai Ben-Artzi, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's brother-in-law, praises Netanyahu's speech at UN after criticizing him in recent years. ► ◄ Last Briefs