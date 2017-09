19:06 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 German election projection: Merkel wins Chancellor Angela Merkel has won re-election according to projections in German elections. Extreme right-wing candidates have taken a projected 13 percent of the vote. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs