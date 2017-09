18:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Forest fire between Har Shokef and the Carmel forests A forest fire has broken out on the Har Shokef ridge on Mount Carmel. Seventeen firefighting crews and four firefighting planes are battling the blaze. ► ◄ Last Briefs