Soon: Search for Menachem Begin in a mobile escape room

The Prime Minister's Office is currently embarking on a joint project with the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute to establish a mobile escape room that will travel between the schools and deal with presidents and prime ministers of Israel who are no longer alive as part of the activities initiated for the state of Israel's 70th Independence Day. The aim of the initiative is to expose the work of 16 leaders to students in the upper grades of elementary schools, in a way closer to their hearts.

According to the project's vision, the goal is to include situations in which participants will be required to make significant decisions that the leaders have made, while emphasizing the motif of teamwork. The project will cost about NIS 200,000 a year, with the Prime Minister's Office financing half of the budget and the Ben Gurion Heritage Institute giving the other half.