18:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 'Kahlon hasn't even seen the law yet' Read more Minister Naftali Bennett blasts Treasurer Moshe Kahlon's announcement that he will oppose attempts by Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked at Supreme Court reform. ► ◄ Last Briefs