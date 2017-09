18:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 'Valerie Plame knew exactly what she was tweeting' Read more Alan Dershowitz slams former United States Central Intelligence Agency agent Valerie Plame over the retweet of an anti-Semitic article. ► ◄ Last Briefs