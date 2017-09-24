An Arab from eastern Jerusalem has been arrested on suspicion of posting threats against Jews on his Facebook page, as well as words of incitement and support for a terrorist organization.
His remand was extended until Wednesday.
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17
J'm Arab arrested for incitement and supporting terror
