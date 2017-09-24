Thousands of dwellings to be approved after holidays

A senior official in the political establishment told Arutz Sheva on Sunday afternoon that the postponement of this week's meeting of the Supreme Planning Committee of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, which has already been postponed once, was only postponed for technical reasons. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had promised by the end of September.

Saying that the delay will put more housing approvals on the agenda, the source said "The committee will convene at the latest after the holidays and thousands of housing units will be approved," adding that plans for the construction of the 300 housing units in Beit El and construction for Migron evictees will be on the agenda and likely approved. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said recently that an urban building plan will be approved for Kfar Etzion to allow the community to expand.

