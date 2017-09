16:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Shefayim Interchange reopens The Shefayim Interchange has reopened to northbound traffic on Highway 2. It had been blocked due to a demonstration by disabled people for more government assistance. ► ◄ Last Briefs