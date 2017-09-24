Ministry: No increase in air-pollution concentrations

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has announced that despite the temporary use of alternative fuels for production of electricity due to the failure of the Tamar natural-gas platform, there is no increase in air pollution concentrations.
