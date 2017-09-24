16:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Ministry: No increase in air-pollution concentrations The Ministry of Environmental Protection has announced that despite the temporary use of alternative fuels for production of electricity due to the failure of the Tamar natural-gas platform, there is no increase in air pollution concentrations. ► ◄ Last Briefs