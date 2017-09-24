Iran closes air space to planes from Kurdistan

Iran has announced that it was closing its air space to planes from Kurdistan at the request of its neighbor Iraq.
The Kurdish region is scheduled to hold a referendum Monday on declaring independence from Iraq.
