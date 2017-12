16:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Will Jordan waive demand to place Israeli guard on trial? Read more Jordanian media claims King Abdullah is prepared to waive a demand that the Israeli security guard who shot two after being stabbed be indicted. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 24, 04:01 PM, 9/24/2017