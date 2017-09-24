15:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Chief Rabbi sends condolences to Mexican counterpart Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau, expressed condolences by telephone to Chief Rabbi of Mexico Shlomo Tawil on the tragic passing of his son-in-law Chaim Ashkenazi in the severe earthquake that struck Mexico on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs