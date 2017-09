An indictment was issued in the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court against businessman Moshe Kaliski, who is accused of bribery offences while serving as an agent, aiding bribery, forgery, money laundering, obstruction of justice.

This is the third indictment in the 242 affair and Kaliski is the 11th person to be indicted in the affair which involves the Yisrael Beitenu party.